  'Standpoint: A Group Exhibition' showcases artists and educators

    “Standpoint: A Group Exhibition” at Gallery 208 opens Tuesday, July 10, with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. It showcases a joining of 11 artists who work as higher education art faculty in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Higher education art faculty in this city are like all other universities and community colleges
  Town hall for the N.C. Civil War History & Reconstruction Center

    For decades, I have used this column to opine about issues that affect the quality of life in this community. On some rare occasions, I have yielded this space to local civic and political leaders and organizations whose messages for a better Fayetteville and Cumberland County resonate. The substance of
  Change is the only certainty

    Years ago, in another life, I attended a presentation by a well-known and respected North Carolina demographer whose talk was entitled “The Browning and Graying of North Carolina.” He addressed our state’s growing diversity and aging population to an audience of “mature” North Carolinians, mostly white and mostly over 50.
  A modest proposal with apologies to Jonathan Swift

    Watching the news about the startling situation on America’s southern border regarding separating children from their parents got me to thinking about our old friend Jonathan Swift. Some folks say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So, I am sincerely stealing an idea from Jonathan Swift from his
  News Digest: July 4, 2018

    Suicide report for active duty military, veterans confusing The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs late last month reversed itself on a new suicide study that appeared to show thousands of unreported military deaths in recent years. The VA’s annual National Suicide Data Report is a collaboration between Veterans Affairs, defense
  A modest proposal with apologies to Jonathan Swift

    Watching the news about the startling situation on America’s southern border regarding separating children from their parents got me to thinking about our old friend Jonathan Swift. Some folks say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So, I am sincerely stealing an idea from Jonathan Swift from his
  Change is the only certainty

    Years ago, in another life, I attended a presentation by a well-known and respected North Carolina demographer whose talk was entitled “The Browning and Graying of North Carolina.” He addressed our state’s growing diversity and aging population to an audience of “mature” North Carolinians, mostly white and mostly over 50.
  Why are you reading this?

    Why are you reading this column? Make no mistake — I’m glad you are. I hope you are an avid reader of editorials, op-eds, and columns in newspapers, magazines and online forums. But motivation matters. If you read my column, or anyone else’s work, because you already expect to agree with
  Judicial election preview for Cumberland County

    The filing period for judicial races in Cumberland County opened this week. The Fayetteville Observer is reporting that longtime incumbent Tal Baggett is being challenged by former Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Young Evans. Other District Court judges may face challengers. Rumors abound about potential filings, but they always do in
  Trump and Trudeau: Where the rubber meets the road

    Hate him or love him, every indication is that Donald Trump understands that his first responsibility is to the citizens of America. Where the rubber meets the road in living up to that responsibility is not always a comfortable place. Trump hit one of those uncomfortable places in his recent
  'Standpoint: A Group Exhibition' showcases artists and educators

    “Standpoint: A Group Exhibition” at Gallery 208 opens Tuesday, July 10, with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. It showcases a joining of 11 artists who work as higher education art faculty in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Higher education art faculty in this city are like all other universities and community colleges
  'Strike at the Wind!' returns to GPAC for two shows

    “Strike at the Wind!” – a play beloved by generations – returns to Givens Performing Arts Center for two shows as part of the 50th anniversary of Lumbee Homecoming. The iconic drama, which tells the local story of the Lowrie War in 1865, will be performed Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July
  Green Tea offers fresh new opportunity for young performers

    Whether due to personal passion or well-meaning parents, most adults can remember participating in a summer camp skit or school play at some point in his or her childhood. As a tree, as a star, as part of the warbling chorus, performing as a young person is usually an indelible
  Liberal arts: The pay-off

    Can the experience of worldrenowned musician and North Carolina native Joseph Robinson contribute to North Carolina’s ongoing dialogue about the purpose and value of higher education? You be the judge. Robinson’s recent memoir, “Long Winded: An Oboist’s Incredible Journey to the New York Philharmonic,” asks: How did a small-town boy
  African World Peace Festival brings fun and education to town

    Loving Hands International and Culture & Heritage Alliance present the African World Peace Festival Friday, July 13 – Sunday, July 15 in downtown Fayetteville. “This is our fourth year of putting together the African World Peace Festival,” said Isabella Effon, president of Culture & Heritage Alliance. “We want to bring cultural
  Fascinate-U offers fun and learning year-round

    Children can drop as many as two reading levels during the summer months. Even though school is out, there is plenty to do to keep young minds engaged. One option is to read at least 30 minutes each day. Another is to explore learning opportunities in other places. Fascinate-U Children’s
  Celebrating the Fourth of July – Sandhills style

    It’s America’s birthday this week, and there is no shortage of celebrations. Our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence 242 years ago. Their battle for freedom continued for eight more years before the colonies were freed from Britain’s grasp. In 1781, before America’s decisive win at Yorktown, the state of
  Summer reading programs offer entertaining options

    This summer, two library systems, Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library and Cumberland County Public Libraries, will host summer reading programs. The programs are designed to encourage reading among all ages through activities, events and prizes. The goal of these programs is to combat a phenomenon known as the “summer slide,” or
