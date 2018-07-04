“Standpoint: A Group Exhibition” at Gallery 208 opens Tuesday, July 10, with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. It showcases a joining of 11 artists who work as higher education art faculty in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Higher education art faculty in this city are like all other universities and community colleges…
For decades, I have used this column to opine about issues that affect the quality of life in this community. On some rare occasions, I have yielded this space to local civic and political leaders and organizations whose messages for a better Fayetteville and Cumberland County resonate. The substance of…
Years ago, in another life, I attended a presentation by a well-known and respected North Carolina demographer whose talk was entitled “The Browning and Graying of North Carolina.” He addressed our state’s growing diversity and aging population to an audience of “mature” North Carolinians, mostly white and mostly over 50.…
Watching the news about the startling situation on America’s southern border regarding separating children from their parents got me to thinking about our old friend Jonathan Swift. Some folks say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So, I am sincerely stealing an idea from Jonathan Swift from his…
Suicide report for active duty military, veterans confusing The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs late last month reversed itself on a new suicide study that appeared to show thousands of unreported military deaths in recent years. The VA’s annual National Suicide Data Report is a collaboration between Veterans Affairs, defense…
Why are you reading this column? Make no mistake — I’m glad you are. I hope you are an avid reader of editorials, op-eds, and columns in newspapers, magazines and online forums. But motivation matters. If you read my column, or anyone else’s work, because you already expect to agree with…
The filing period for judicial races in Cumberland County opened this week. The Fayetteville Observer is reporting that longtime incumbent Tal Baggett is being challenged by former Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Young Evans. Other District Court judges may face challengers. Rumors abound about potential filings, but they always do in…
Hate him or love him, every indication is that Donald Trump understands that his first responsibility is to the citizens of America. Where the rubber meets the road in living up to that responsibility is not always a comfortable place. Trump hit one of those uncomfortable places in his recent…
“Strike at the Wind!” – a play beloved by generations – returns to Givens Performing Arts Center for two shows as part of the 50th anniversary of Lumbee Homecoming. The iconic drama, which tells the local story of the Lowrie War in 1865, will be performed Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July…
Whether due to personal passion or well-meaning parents, most adults can remember participating in a summer camp skit or school play at some point in his or her childhood. As a tree, as a star, as part of the warbling chorus, performing as a young person is usually an indelible…
Can the experience of worldrenowned musician and North Carolina native Joseph Robinson contribute to North Carolina’s ongoing dialogue about the purpose and value of higher education? You be the judge. Robinson’s recent memoir, “Long Winded: An Oboist’s Incredible Journey to the New York Philharmonic,” asks: How did a small-town boy…
Loving Hands International and Culture & Heritage Alliance present the African World Peace Festival Friday, July 13 – Sunday, July 15 in downtown Fayetteville. “This is our fourth year of putting together the African World Peace Festival,” said Isabella Effon, president of Culture & Heritage Alliance. “We want to bring cultural…
Children can drop as many as two reading levels during the summer months. Even though school is out, there is plenty to do to keep young minds engaged. One option is to read at least 30 minutes each day. Another is to explore learning opportunities in other places. Fascinate-U Children’s…
It’s America’s birthday this week, and there is no shortage of celebrations. Our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence 242 years ago. Their battle for freedom continued for eight more years before the colonies were freed from Britain’s grasp. In 1781, before America’s decisive win at Yorktown, the state of…
This summer, two library systems, Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library and Cumberland County Public Libraries, will host summer reading programs. The programs are designed to encourage reading among all ages through activities, events and prizes. The goal of these programs is to combat a phenomenon known as the “summer slide,” or…